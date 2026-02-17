(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Houston Ship Channel New Construction of Beltway 8 Placement Area

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    This is a new construction dredge material placement area at the Beltway 8 portion of Segment 4 of the Houston Ship Channel Expansion, also known as Project 11. This new placement area will safely contain the sediment and other materials removed from the channel during dredging operations. Project 11 adds significant value to the nation by enhancing a critical piece of economic infrastructure by enabling the channel to accommodate larger vessels and more ship traffic. This expansion boosts U.S trade, supports energy security and strengthens the nation's manufacturing sector. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 14:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996522
    VIRIN: 260218-A-ZS026-4464
    Filename: DOD_111531498
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Houston Ship Channel New Construction of Beltway 8 Placement Area, by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Civil Works
    Houston Ship Channel Expansion Project
    Houston
    Houston Ship Channel
    Project 11

