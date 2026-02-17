Houston Ship Channel New Construction of Beltway 8 Placement Area

This is a new construction dredge material placement area at the Beltway 8 portion of Segment 4 of the Houston Ship Channel Expansion, also known as Project 11. This new placement area will safely contain the sediment and other materials removed from the channel during dredging operations. Project 11 adds significant value to the nation by enhancing a critical piece of economic infrastructure by enabling the channel to accommodate larger vessels and more ship traffic. This expansion boosts U.S trade, supports energy security and strengthens the nation's manufacturing sector. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.
Date: 02.18.2026
Posted: 02.18.2026
|Package
|996522
|260218-A-ZS026-4464
|DOD_111531498
|00:02:13
Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|0
|0
