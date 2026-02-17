Stephen R. Boyd, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) safety director, discusses the importance of the 40-hour Unit Safety Officer Course during an Armed Forces Network radio interview at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Feb. 17, 2026. Recently offered in-house, the course certifies Unit Safety Officers across the Vicenza military community. The U.S. Army’s Unit Safety Program supports operational readiness by preventing accidents that result in injury, loss of life, or equipment damage, and equips leaders to identify hazards, assess risk through Composite Risk Management, and implement controls to protect Soldiers, civilians, and assets both on and off duty. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)
[Music licensed through Envato Elements, “Background Motivate” by 331 https://elements.envato.com/background-motivate-E78M7KT]
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 14:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996516
|VIRIN:
|260217-A-PI656-1030
|Filename:
|DOD_111531417
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SETAF-AF safety director highlights impact of 40-Hour Unit Safety Officer Course on readiness [Social Media 9:16], by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
