EX 16 Comes to Portland

The 142nd Wing at Portland Air National Guard Base in Portland Oregon received its newest f15 EX, tail number 16 on Dec 11 2025.
First interview subject, Lt. Col. Joshua Hovanas, 142nd Operations Group Commander.
Second Interview subject, Tech. Sgt. Christoper Simpson, Crew Chief, 142nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 16:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996514
|VIRIN:
|260218-Z-IU218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111531293
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
