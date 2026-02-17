(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EX 16 Comes to Portland

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Video by Airman Casey Burruel 

    142nd Wing

    The 142nd Wing at Portland Air National Guard Base in Portland Oregon received its newest f15 EX, tail number 16 on Dec 11 2025.

    First interview subject, Lt. Col. Joshua Hovanas, 142nd Operations Group Commander.

    Second Interview subject, Tech. Sgt. Christoper Simpson, Crew Chief, 142nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 16:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996514
    VIRIN: 260218-Z-IU218-1001
    Filename: DOD_111531293
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OREGON, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, EX 16 Comes to Portland, by Amn Casey Burruel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Air National Guard
    142nd wing
    F-15EX

