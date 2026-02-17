(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ADA maintenance never stops.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Warrant Officer Chelsee Bidwell, an air and missile defense systems technician assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, explains Patriot maintenance operations during a unit training event at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026. As a 140L, Bidwell oversees preventive maintenance checks and services, tracks equipment faults, and coordinates parts ordering through GCSS-Army to ensure Patriot systems remain fully mission capable. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 13:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 996513
    VIRIN: 260212-A-MF603-6182
    Filename: DOD_111531291
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADA maintenance never stops., by CPT Russell Shirley-Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    69th ADA BDE
    Fort Hood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video