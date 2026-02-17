ADA maintenance never stops.

U.S. Army Warrant Officer Chelsee Bidwell, an air and missile defense systems technician assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, explains Patriot maintenance operations during a unit training event at Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026. As a 140L, Bidwell oversees preventive maintenance checks and services, tracks equipment faults, and coordinates parts ordering through GCSS-Army to ensure Patriot systems remain fully mission capable. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Russell Shirley-Jones)
