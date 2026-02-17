Load Crew of the 4th Quarter Competition: Tiger vs Reaper

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996512" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron compete during the 2025 Fourth Quarter Load Crew Competition, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 9, 2026. Three-person maintenance loading teams competed in a friendly, fast-paced, mission-focused environment, racing against the clock to load inert munitions onto MQ-9 Reaper aircraft. The event emphasized not only speed, but also safety, teamwork, and precision, key qualities for real-world mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)