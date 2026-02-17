Load Crew of the 4th Quarter Competition: Tiger vs Reaper

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron compete during the 2025 Fourth Quarter Load Crew Competition, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Jan. 9, 2026. Three-person maintenance loading teams competed in a friendly, fast-paced, mission-focused environment, racing against the clock to load inert munitions onto MQ-9 Reaper aircraft. The event emphasized not only speed, but also safety, teamwork, and precision, key qualities for real-world mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)
|01.09.2026
|02.18.2026 13:52
|B-Roll
|996512
|260109-F-NV774-1001
|DOD_111531288
|00:01:44
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|0
|0
