Airmen from the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron compete during the 2025 annual load crew competition, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 6, 2026. The competition enhanced mission readiness by sharpening technical skills in a controlled setting while promoting camaraderie and boosting morale across the Remotely Piloted Aircraft maintenance community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 13:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996511
|VIRIN:
|250206-F-NV774-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111531256
|Length:
|00:04:07
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Annual Load Crew Competition: Tiger and Reaper AMU go Head-to-Head, by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.