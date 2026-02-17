(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Annual Load Crew Competition: Tiger and Reaper AMU go Head-to-Head

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon 

    25th Attack Wing

    Airmen from the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron compete during the 2025 annual load crew competition, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 6, 2026. The competition enhanced mission readiness by sharpening technical skills in a controlled setting while promoting camaraderie and boosting morale across the Remotely Piloted Aircraft maintenance community. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 13:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996511
    VIRIN: 250206-F-NV774-1001
    Filename: DOD_111531256
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Annual Load Crew Competition: Tiger and Reaper AMU go Head-to-Head, by SrA Renee Blundon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    remotely piloted aircraft
    load crew competition
    RPA
    MQ-9 "Reaper" Remotely Piloted Aircraft
    25th Attack Wing
    25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video