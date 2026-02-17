Meet the faces behind the mission
Proud to spotlight the dedicated Underway Replenishment #FearlessWarriors on USS DONALD COOK.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 12:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996507
|VIRIN:
|260215-N-RK073-9863
|Filename:
|DOD_111531121
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DDG75 Unrep Team Reel, by LTJG Madison Mooers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.