DARPA Lift Challenge Location Announcement

What better place to showcase aviation history in the making than at the world's largest and oldest military aviation museum!



We’re excited to share that the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, will host the DARPA Lift Challenge this August.



We’re inviting the public to watch Challenge competitors demonstrate small drones lifting more weight than previously thought possible. And we’re co-locating with Flite Fest, a popular radio-control aviation event for all ages.



More info: https://www.darpa.mil/news/2026/national-museum-united-states-air-force-host-lift-challenge?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=location&utm_id=lift



Don’t want to miss any Challenge news? Sign up for email updates at https://www.darpa.mil/research/programs/lift.?utm_source=dvids&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=location&utm_id=lift



