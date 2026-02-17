(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy football teams to play for Secretaries Cup

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon, Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles and Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    The Coast Guard Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy football teams will meet for the 54th time at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., for the 45th Secretaries Cup, November 15, 2025. The Coast Guard and Merchant Marine are vital to safeguarding America’s maritime security, ensuring the free flow of commerce, and projecting the nation’s strength and resilience across the world’s oceans. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez, U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles, Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 10:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996500
    VIRIN: 251021-G-YI678-1000
    Filename: DOD_111530882
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Academy
    Secretaries Cup
    Merchant Marine Academy
    VPT
    football

