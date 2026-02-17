Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy football teams to play for Secretaries Cup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996500" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard Academy and the Merchant Marine Academy football teams will meet for the 54th time at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., for the 45th Secretaries Cup, November 15, 2025. The Coast Guard and Merchant Marine are vital to safeguarding America’s maritime security, ensuring the free flow of commerce, and projecting the nation’s strength and resilience across the world’s oceans. (Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez, U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles, Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon)