NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Uses GRGB to Improve Training

The Logistics Support Center team at NAVSUP FLC recently used Get Real, Get Better tools to improve their logistics support representative qualification program.
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 09:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996497
|VIRIN:
|260218-N-MI079-1797
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111530786
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
