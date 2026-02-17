(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dynamic Front 26 Live Fire

    ROMANIA

    02.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, conduct air defense operations during Exercise Dynamic Front 26 in Capu Midia, Romania, Feb. 8-9, 2026. Dynamic Front 26 is the U.S. Army’s premier fires interoperability exercise in Europe, bringing together multinational forces to integrate offensive and defensive fires and strengthen readiness (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 09:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996494
    VIRIN: 260218-A-JK865-5470
    Filename: DOD_111530758
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: RO

    This work, Dynamic Front 26 Live Fire, by SSG Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    Shieldofvictory
    EuropeAfricaInnovation
    NATO

