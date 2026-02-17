U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matilyn Gunion, 86th Dental Squadron dental lab technician, expands on the tasks that she may complete when working on a dental crown. The fixed department of the 86th Dental Squadron dental lab specializes in dental crowns, implants, inlays, and any fabricated non-removable dental fixtures. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 10:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996490
|VIRIN:
|260218-F-UC180-2751
|Filename:
|DOD_111530693
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Know Your Mil - A1C Matilyn Gunion (1080p), by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.