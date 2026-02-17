U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Medical Group demonstrate proper shaving techniques at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 9, 2026. Using the proper tools and techniques can prevent common issues such as razor bumps and irritation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 07:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996489
|VIRIN:
|260209-F-XR528-2542
|Filename:
|DOD_111530688
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 86th Medical Group instructional shaving video, by SSgt John Foister, identified by DVIDS
