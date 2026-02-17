(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    86th Medical Group instructional shaving video

    GERMANY

    02.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Foister 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Medical Group demonstrate proper shaving techniques at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 9, 2026. Using the proper tools and techniques can prevent common issues such as razor bumps and irritation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 07:41
    TAGS

    Shaving
    shave
    86 MDG
    Training
    Instruction

