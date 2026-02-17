(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Infocus CNO All hands

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    02.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Brown 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain. (Feb. 6, 2026) -Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle speaks to Sailors onboard Naval Station Rota (NAVSTA), Spain, Feb. 6, 2026. During the interview, Caudle discussed his priorities of Foundry, Fleet and Fight. Caudle also emphasized his commitment to putting Sailors first in every decision he makes as CNO. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 07:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996488
    VIRIN: 260206-N-D0408-1840
    Filename: DOD_111530684
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infocus CNO All hands, by PO2 Ryan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video