U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Brawlers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, remove an engine, from a UH-60 Black Hawk, for maintenance at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania on Feb. 11, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 05:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996487
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-FS119-7441
|Filename:
|DOD_111530656
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TF Brawlers UH-60 engine removal B-Roll, by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.