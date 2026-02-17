CNO All Hands Call Rota

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996486" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain. (Feb. 6, 2026) -Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle speaks to Sailors onboard Naval Station Rota (NAVSTA), Spain, Feb. 6, 2026. During the interview, Caudle discussed his priorities of Foundry, Fleet and Fight. Caudle also emphasized his commitment to putting Sailors first in every decision he makes as CNO. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)