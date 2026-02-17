CNO All Hands Call Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain. (Feb. 6, 2026) -Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle speaks to Sailors onboard Naval Station Rota (NAVSTA), Spain, Feb. 6, 2026. During the interview, Caudle discussed his priorities of Foundry, Fleet and Fight. Caudle also emphasized his commitment to putting Sailors first in every decision he makes as CNO. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Brown)
|02.05.2026
|02.18.2026 06:57
|B-Roll
|996486
|260206-N-D0408-8244
|DOD_111530654
|01:17:47
|ES
|1
|1
