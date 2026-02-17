USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) Ice Pilot: Operation Deep Freeze 2026

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Jones, operations officer aboard USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10), explains the intricacies of being an ice pilot during Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Jan. 30, 2026. Operation Deep Freeze is one of the more challenging U.S. military peacetime missions due to the harsh environment in which it is conducted, and this year also commemorates the Polar Star’s 50th year of service. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)
