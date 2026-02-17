(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) Ice Pilot: Operation Deep Freeze 2026

    ANTARCTICA

    01.30.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Jones, operations officer aboard USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10), explains the intricacies of being an ice pilot during Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Jan. 30, 2026. Operation Deep Freeze is one of the more challenging U.S. military peacetime missions due to the harsh environment in which it is conducted, and this year also commemorates the Polar Star’s 50th year of service. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 11:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996484
    VIRIN: 260131-G-FN033-3164
    Filename: DOD_111530624
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: AQ

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    OperationDeepFreeze
    USCG PolarOps
    CGatSea
    USCG
    ODF26

