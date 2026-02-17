USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) continues operations in Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) small boat crew members navigate through the McMurdo Sound during Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Feb. 13, 2026. The U.S. Antarctic Program, which carries forward the nation’s goals of supporting the Antarctic Treaty, fosters cooperative research with other nations, protects the Antarctic environment, and develops measures to ensure only equitable and wise use of resources. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)