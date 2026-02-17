(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) continues operations in Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze 2026

    ANTARCTICA

    02.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    USCGC Polar Star (WAGB 10) small boat crew members navigate through the McMurdo Sound during Operation Deep Freeze 2026, Feb. 13, 2026. The U.S. Antarctic Program, which carries forward the nation’s goals of supporting the Antarctic Treaty, fosters cooperative research with other nations, protects the Antarctic environment, and develops measures to ensure only equitable and wise use of resources. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Bokum)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 11:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996483
    VIRIN: 260214-G-FN033-8287
    Filename: DOD_111530602
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: AQ

    Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star
    OperationDeepFreeze
    USCG PolarOps
    CGatSea
    USCG
    ODF26

