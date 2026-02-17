The 835th Transportation Battalion connects Japan to the entire Indo-Pacific, moving ships, vehicles, containers, and critical cargo wherever the mission demands. From port operations to strategic coordination, their work ensures combat power arrives on time and ready to operate.
It’s precision, timing, and teamwork across thousands of miles of ocean.
This video is part of our Army Life in Okinawa series, highlighting the units that keep the Pacific moving.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 23:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996479
|VIRIN:
|260218-A-FN691-2438
|Filename:
|DOD_111530563
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 835th Transportation Battalion / Army Life in Okinawa | Series, by MSG Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS
