835th Transportation Battalion / Army Life in Okinawa | Series

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996479" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 835th Transportation Battalion connects Japan to the entire Indo-Pacific, moving ships, vehicles, containers, and critical cargo wherever the mission demands. From port operations to strategic coordination, their work ensures combat power arrives on time and ready to operate.



It’s precision, timing, and teamwork across thousands of miles of ocean.



This video is part of our Army Life in Okinawa series, highlighting the units that keep the Pacific moving.