    835th Transportation Battalion / Army Life in Okinawa | Series

    JAPAN

    02.17.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    The 835th Transportation Battalion connects Japan to the entire Indo-Pacific, moving ships, vehicles, containers, and critical cargo wherever the mission demands. From port operations to strategic coordination, their work ensures combat power arrives on time and ready to operate.

    It’s precision, timing, and teamwork across thousands of miles of ocean.

    This video is part of our Army Life in Okinawa series, highlighting the units that keep the Pacific moving.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 23:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996479
    VIRIN: 260218-A-FN691-2438
    Filename: DOD_111530563
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: JP

    Army

