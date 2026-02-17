Maintenance Professional of the Year 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996476" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force maintainers and pilots assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing are showcased in a video for the Maintenance Professional of the Year award at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2026. The recognition highlights the critical role maintainers play in generating combat airpower by keeping aircraft safe, reliable and ready to execute the mission at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)