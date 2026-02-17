(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintenance Professional of the Year 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force maintainers and pilots assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing are showcased in a video for the Maintenance Professional of the Year award at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 26, 2026. The recognition highlights the critical role maintainers play in generating combat airpower by keeping aircraft safe, reliable and ready to execute the mission at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 21:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996475
    VIRIN: 260206-F-SA893-5724
    Filename: DOD_111530460
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance Professional of the Year 2026, by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan AB
    51st FW
    MPOY
    51st MXG
    36th FGS
    35th FGS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video