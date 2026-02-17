Chief Katie McCool Addresses Pacific Air Forces During Visit to Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996472" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Katie McCool addresses the Pacific Air Forces during a visit to AFN Tokyo on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. McCool reflected on her first year serving as the PACAF Command Chief, and mentions her ambitions for the Pacific Air Forces going forward.