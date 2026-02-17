(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Chief Katie McCool Addresses Pacific Air Forces During Visit to Japan

    FUCHU-SHI, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.26.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Wylie 

    Media Center - Japan

    Chief Katie McCool addresses the Pacific Air Forces during a visit to AFN Tokyo on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. McCool reflected on her first year serving as the PACAF Command Chief, and mentions her ambitions for the Pacific Air Forces going forward.

    TAGS

    AFN Tokyo
    Indo pacific
    Pacific Air Forces (PACAF)
    air force
    PACAF
    Yokota Air Base

