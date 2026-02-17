(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Modernizing munitions at Kadena

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Munitions Squadron supply the munitions that support missions at Kadena Air Base, Japan. They inspect, maintain, and deliver the munitions that enable the 18th Wing to deter adversaries and assure regional allies of the U.S. Air Forces' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 23:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996471
    VIRIN: 260126-F-LF796-1001
    Filename: DOD_111530405
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Modernizing munitions at Kadena, by A1C Nathaniel Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintainer
    muns
    18 WG
    Kadena 18th Wing
    Indo Pacific Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video