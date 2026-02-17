Modernizing munitions at Kadena

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Munitions Squadron supply the munitions that support missions at Kadena Air Base, Japan. They inspect, maintain, and deliver the munitions that enable the 18th Wing to deter adversaries and assure regional allies of the U.S. Air Forces' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)
|01.25.2026
|02.17.2026 23:43
|Video Productions
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
