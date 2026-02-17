Modernizing munitions at Kadena

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996471" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Munitions Squadron supply the munitions that support missions at Kadena Air Base, Japan. They inspect, maintain, and deliver the munitions that enable the 18th Wing to deter adversaries and assure regional allies of the U.S. Air Forces' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Jackson)