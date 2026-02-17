(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NHRC Holds Annual Research Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Seaman Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    Naval Health Research Center held its annual research day competition at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, Feb. 12. NHRC is Navy Medicine's premiere research laboratory, employing 350 military and civilians with research focused on the readiness and resilience of warfighters, their families, and veterans. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 18:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996456
    VIRIN: 260212-N-KM181-1001
    Filename: DOD_111530213
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NHRC Holds Annual Research Day, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy medicine
    Naval Base Point Loma
    NHRC
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video