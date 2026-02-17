NHRC Holds Annual Research Day

Naval Health Research Center held its annual research day competition at Naval Base Point Loma in San Diego, Feb. 12. NHRC is Navy Medicine's premiere research laboratory, employing 350 military and civilians with research focused on the readiness and resilience of warfighters, their families, and veterans. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 18:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996456
|VIRIN:
|260212-N-KM181-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111530213
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
