(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Children’s Dental Health Month - Proper Techniques

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2026

    Video by Kenneth Stiles 

    88th Medical Group

    The 88th Dental Squadron from the Wright-Patterson Medical Center, WPAFB, Ohio, demonstrates the proper techniques for brushing and flossing during National Children’s Dental Health Month. (U.S. Air Force video by Kenneth J. Stiles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 17:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 996450
    VIRIN: 260202-O-MA885-1001
    Filename: DOD_111530001
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Children’s Dental Health Month - Proper Techniques, by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AirForce

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video