Unseen and unmatched: Drones transform battlefield concealment

U.S. Soldiers with 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, speak about training involving a TRV-150 unmanned aerial system releasing smoke to provide concealment for Soldiers during a training exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 13, 2026. The TRV-150 is part of a family of drones aimed at enhancing military logistics by providing rapid resupply capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)
|02.13.2026
|02.17.2026 17:22
|Interviews
|996448
|260213-A-SA954-2367
|DOD_111529995
|00:03:05
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
