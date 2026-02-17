(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Unseen and unmatched: Drones transform battlefield concealment

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers with 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, speak about training involving a TRV-150 unmanned aerial system releasing smoke to provide concealment for Soldiers during a training exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 13, 2026. The TRV-150 is part of a family of drones aimed at enhancing military logistics by providing rapid resupply capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)

