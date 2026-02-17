Unseen and unmatched: Drones transform battlefield concealment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, speak about training involving a TRV-150 unmanned aerial system releasing smoke to provide concealment for Soldiers during a training exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 13, 2026. The TRV-150 is part of a family of drones aimed at enhancing military logistics by providing rapid resupply capabilities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera)