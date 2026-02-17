Soldiers assigned to 1-62 ADA prepare Area of Operation for Field Training Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment began setting up their area of operations for a month long field training exercise on February 10, 2025, Fort Hood, Texas. This training exercise is to conduct simulations for their gunnery tables to maintain operational readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)