U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment began setting up their area of operations for a month long field training exercise on February 10, 2025, Fort Hood, Texas. This training exercise is to conduct simulations for their gunnery tables to maintain operational readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996445
|VIRIN:
|260214-A-UN317-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111529964
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers assigned to 1-62 ADA prepare Area of Operation for Field Training Exercise, by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.