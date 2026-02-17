(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers assigned to 1-62 ADA prepare Area of Operation for Field Training Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment began setting up their area of operations for a month long field training exercise on February 10, 2025, Fort Hood, Texas. This training exercise is to conduct simulations for their gunnery tables to maintain operational readiness. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment

