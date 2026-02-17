(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Sergeant from 1-62 ADA walks through the Patriot Enhanced Launching System

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Justin Cooper, assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, walks through the different capabilities of the Patriot Enhanced Launching System during an interview on February 11, 2026, Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 15:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Sergeant from 1-62 ADA walks through the Patriot Enhanced Launching System, by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment

