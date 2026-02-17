Unified Command continues salvage operations for grounded barge off San Juan Harbor

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Southeast     

    The 285-foot fuel barge, Defiant, sits aground along the rocks of Castillo San Felipe del Morro, Puerto Rico, Feb. 10, 2026. The Defiant went aground Feb. 9, 2026, after tug vessel Storm reported their towline had snapped within the San Juan Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996442
    VIRIN: 260213-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_111529899
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

