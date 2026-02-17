Unified Command continues salvage operations for grounded barge off San Juan Harbor

The 285-foot fuel barge, Defiant, sits aground along the rocks of Castillo San Felipe del Morro, Puerto Rico, Feb. 10, 2026. The Defiant went aground Feb. 9, 2026, after tug vessel Storm reported their towline had snapped within the San Juan Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 15:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996442
|VIRIN:
|260213-G-G0107-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111529899
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.