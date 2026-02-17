(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Storis operates north of the Bering Strait

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    USCGC Storis (WAGB 21) patrols the ice edge north of the Bering Strait Sept. 2025. Storis is the first polar icebreaker acquired in more than 25 years by the Coast Guard with its mission to assure access to the polar regions and protect U.S. sovereignty. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 13:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996435
    VIRIN: 250901-G-G0200-1001
    Filename: DOD_111529762
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video