USCGC Storis operates north of the Bering Strait

USCGC Storis (WAGB 21) patrols the ice edge north of the Bering Strait Sept. 2025. Storis is the first polar icebreaker acquired in more than 25 years by the Coast Guard with its mission to assure access to the polar regions and protect U.S. sovereignty. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)