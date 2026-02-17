(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Texas National Guard conducts drone operations along southern border

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Texas National Guard’s 640th Technology Integration Cell sUAS Squadron conduct unmanned aircraft systems operations in support of partner agencies along the southern border in Brownsville, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Marez-Vega, a drone pilot with the unit, discusses how Guard teams deliver persistent aerial situational awareness to help partners see first, understand first, and act with greater speed and confidence in support of Department of War drone dominance priorities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 13:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996433
    VIRIN: 260212-Z-AW306-1001
    Filename: DOD_111529735
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    Texas National Guard
    drones
    Unmanned Aircraft Systems
    Southern Border
    National Guard
    UAS

