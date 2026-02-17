Texas National Guard conducts drone operations along southern border

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the Texas National Guard’s 640th Technology Integration Cell sUAS Squadron conduct unmanned aircraft systems operations in support of partner agencies along the southern border in Brownsville, Texas, Feb. 9, 2026. U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Marez-Vega, a drone pilot with the unit, discusses how Guard teams deliver persistent aerial situational awareness to help partners see first, understand first, and act with greater speed and confidence in support of Department of War drone dominance priorities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)