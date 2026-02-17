(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mic'd Up: Guard Leaders Stand with Soldiers to Strengthen the Homeland

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–D.C., and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon conduct a leadership circulation across Washington transit corridors Feb. 13, 2026, while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. The senior leaders engaged Soldiers at multiple Metro stations, reinforcing standards, sustainability and partnership with civilian law enforcement as more than 2,600 National Guard members continue providing lawful support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 12:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 996422
    VIRIN: 260217-Z-VZ654-1001
    Filename: DOD_111529599
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mic'd Up: Guard Leaders Stand with Soldiers to Strengthen the Homeland, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeAndBeautiful

