Mic'd Up: Guard Leaders Stand with Soldiers to Strengthen the Homeland

Col. Larry Doane, commander of Joint Task Force–D.C., and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott McKennon conduct a leadership circulation across Washington transit corridors Feb. 13, 2026, while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission. The senior leaders engaged Soldiers at multiple Metro stations, reinforcing standards, sustainability and partnership with civilian law enforcement as more than 2,600 National Guard members continue providing lawful support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)