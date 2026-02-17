(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    512th Field Hospital FTX B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 512th Field Hospital, 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command take part in a field training exercise on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. The training was conducted in a field environment to ensure all personnel are qualified to safely perform blood transfusions and other life saving skills. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 11:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996410
    VIRIN: 260204-A-RM492-9689
    Filename: DOD_111529400
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 512th Field Hospital FTX B-Roll, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    SwordofFreedom
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video