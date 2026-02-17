Mississippi National Guardsmen assigned to Joint Task Force–District of Columbia send greetings to family and friends back home while serving in Washington, D.C., in support of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, Feb. 6, 2026. About 2,600 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Paris Hayes)
Soldier ID's :
0:00 - Spc. Sedric Walker
0:09 - Airmen 1st Class Divine Kennedy
0:15 - Spc. Robert Toler
0:21 - Staff Sgt. Landen Knowlton
0:39 - Sgt. Frank Goss, Pfc. Destiny Wolfe
0:57 - Tech. Sgt. Lawrence Durr
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 12:08
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|996407
|VIRIN:
|261702-Z-MF120-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111529372
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mississippi National Guard Send Messages Home While on D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission, by SPC Paris Hayes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
