U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 512th Field Hospital, 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command take part in a field training exercise on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. The training was conducted in a field environment to ensure all personnel are qualified to safely perform blood transfusions and other life saving skills. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 10:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|996403
|VIRIN:
|260204-A-RM492-3872
|Filename:
|DOD_111529294
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Col. Crystal Belew Interview, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
