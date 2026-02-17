(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Col. Crystal Belew Interview

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.03.2026

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 512th Field Hospital, 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command take part in a field training exercise on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 4, 2026. The training was conducted in a field environment to ensure all personnel are qualified to safely perform blood transfusions and other life saving skills. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Elijah Campbell)

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    SwordofFreedom
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

