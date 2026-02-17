(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BACH Command Season's Greetings

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Video by Justin Moeller 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    As we head into the holiday season, COL McWherter and CSM Cotto share their heartfelt wishes for a safe, joyful, and restorative holiday break.
    From our BACH family to yours—thank you for the trust you place in us every day. Whether you’re traveling, celebrating at home, or supporting loved ones from afar, we wish you peace, health, and connection this season.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 10:32
    Category: Greetings
    Location: US

    holiday season

