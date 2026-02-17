BACH Command Season's Greetings

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996402" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As we head into the holiday season, COL McWherter and CSM Cotto share their heartfelt wishes for a safe, joyful, and restorative holiday break.

From our BACH family to yours—thank you for the trust you place in us every day. Whether you’re traveling, celebrating at home, or supporting loved ones from afar, we wish you peace, health, and connection this season.