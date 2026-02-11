FRCSE Tactical Tuesday: Artisan Technical Training Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996398" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

#TacticalTuesday FRCSE artisans recently created a hands-on F/A-18 aviation bay replica out of sheet metal, plywood and paracord, to help personnel understand reading wiring schematics and routing wires into the bay. By turning abstract wiring schematics into a practical learning experience, personnel can practice reading and applying technical directives in a tangible setting. This class is open to Sailors and government employees looking to learn or refine these skills.