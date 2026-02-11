#TacticalTuesday FRCSE artisans recently created a hands-on F/A-18 aviation bay replica out of sheet metal, plywood and paracord, to help personnel understand reading wiring schematics and routing wires into the bay. By turning abstract wiring schematics into a practical learning experience, personnel can practice reading and applying technical directives in a tangible setting. This class is open to Sailors and government employees looking to learn or refine these skills.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 09:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996398
|VIRIN:
|260212-N-TE555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111529139
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCSE Tactical Tuesday: Artisan Technical Training Center, by Kelly Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.