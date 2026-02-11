(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FRCSE Tactical Tuesday: Artisan Technical Training Center

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Kelly Jordan 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast

    #TacticalTuesday FRCSE artisans recently created a hands-on F/A-18 aviation bay replica out of sheet metal, plywood and paracord, to help personnel understand reading wiring schematics and routing wires into the bay. By turning abstract wiring schematics into a practical learning experience, personnel can practice reading and applying technical directives in a tangible setting. This class is open to Sailors and government employees looking to learn or refine these skills.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 09:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996398
    VIRIN: 260212-N-TE555-1001
    Filename: DOD_111529139
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    navair
    naval aviation
    artisans
    FRCSE
    Fleet Readiness Center Southeast
    Navy

