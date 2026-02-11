(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    This is Arctic Sentry (master)

    BELGIUM

    02.16.2026

    Synopsis
    NATO Allies decided to further strengthen the Alliance’s posture in the Arctic and High North to better protect the region and NATO as a whole. NATO has launched Arctic Sentry — a multi‑domain activity that brings Allied exercises, troops and capabilities together to better secure the region. Arctic Sentry will ensure that NATO and Allies are prepared to respond to any potential challenges together in one of the world’s most strategically significant regions.
    Transcript
    — TEXT ON SCREEN — THIS IS ‘ARCTIC SENTRY’ BRINGING ALLIED EXERCISES TROOPS AND CAPABILITIES TOGETHER STRENGTHENING NATO’S ABILITY TO ENSURE SECURITY IN THE ARCTIC AND THE HIGH NORTH ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST STRATEGICALLY SIGNIFICANT REGIONS ALLIES ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO PROTECT NATO TERRITORY AND KEEP US SAFE

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 08:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996396
    VIRIN: 260217-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111529112
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: BE

