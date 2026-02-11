U.S. Army Spc. Terrina Barnes and the Field Feeding Team, assigned to 287th Quartermaster Company, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, assist Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade in meal preparation on Feb. 7, 2026, before their rotation at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC). (U.S. Army video edited by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 05:20
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996394
|VIRIN:
|260208-A-BY519-2155
|Filename:
|DOD_111529048
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Field Feeding Team keeps morale high, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.