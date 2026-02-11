(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Field Feeding Team keeps morale high

    GERMANY

    02.07.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Terrina Barnes and the Field Feeding Team, assigned to 287th Quartermaster Company, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, assist Soldiers, assigned to 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade in meal preparation on Feb. 7, 2026, before their rotation at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center (JMRC). (U.S. Army video edited by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 05:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996394
    VIRIN: 260208-A-BY519-2155
    Filename: DOD_111529048
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

