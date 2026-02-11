(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kunsan Red Force Night Attacks

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Airmen from Kunsan and Osan Air Bases took part in Beverly Sentinel 26-2 during the second week of February at Kunsan Air Base, Korea. Working as part of Opposing Forces, they tested base defenders during all hours of the day. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 00:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 996387
    VIRIN: 260213-F-IL807-4054
    Filename: DOD_111529019
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Red Force Night Attacks, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

