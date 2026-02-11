Airmen from Kunsan and Osan Air Bases took part in Beverly Sentinel 26-2 during the second week of February at Kunsan Air Base, Korea. Working as part of Opposing Forces, they tested base defenders during all hours of the day. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 00:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|996387
|VIRIN:
|260213-F-IL807-4054
|Filename:
|DOD_111529019
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kunsan Red Force Night Attacks, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.