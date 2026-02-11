Kunsan Red Force Night Attacks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from Kunsan and Osan Air Bases took part in Beverly Sentinel 26-2 during the second week of February at Kunsan Air Base, Korea. Working as part of Opposing Forces, they tested base defenders during all hours of the day. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)