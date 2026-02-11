(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kunsan Hazardous Material Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Airmen from Kunsan Air Base practice a hazardous material response on February 2, 2026. This training offers valuable experience for Firemen, HAZMAT, and medical personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 23:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 996377
    VIRIN: 260202-F-IL807-8606
    Filename: DOD_111529009
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Hazardous Material Training, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video