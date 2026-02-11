Kunsan AB Drone Team Tests Airmen's Skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/996376" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing operate a small unmanned aircraft system as Red Force during Exercise Beverley Sentinel 26-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 10–14, 2026. The four-day exercise tested how quickly units can detect, assess, and respond to evolving threats as the drone team simulated aerial attacks to challenge defenders and drive real-time adaptation. The training strengthened coordination between base defense elements and responding forces, reinforcing readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)