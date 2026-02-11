(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kunsan AB Drone Team Tests Airmen's Skills

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.13.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove  

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing operate a small unmanned aircraft system as Red Force during Exercise Beverley Sentinel 26-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 10–14, 2026. The four-day exercise tested how quickly units can detect, assess, and respond to evolving threats as the drone team simulated aerial attacks to challenge defenders and drive real-time adaptation. The training strengthened coordination between base defense elements and responding forces, reinforcing readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 23:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 996376
    VIRIN: 260214-F-RL243-4071
    Filename: DOD_111529008
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    AFN Kunsan
    Kunsan

