Kunsan AB Drone Team Tests Airmen's Skills

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing operate a small unmanned aircraft system as Red Force during Exercise Beverley Sentinel 26-2 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 10–14, 2026. The four-day exercise tested how quickly units can detect, assess, and respond to evolving threats as the drone team simulated aerial attacks to challenge defenders and drive real-time adaptation. The training strengthened coordination between base defense elements and responding forces, reinforcing readiness across the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2026 23:53
|Location:
|KR
