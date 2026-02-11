(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Career & Technical Education Fair and Parent University Radio Interview

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 4, 2026) – Luke Danjanic, President of the National Technical Honor Society of Sasebo, and Jennifer Gamble, Principle of E.J. King Middle High School, and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham, aka DJ Sparrow, discuss the Career and Technical Education Fair and resources provided at the High School during a radio interview at American Forces Network Sasebo, Japan, Feb. 4, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 23:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    DODEA
    Parent University
    Career Fair and Hiring Event
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Technical Educational Fair

