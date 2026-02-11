(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VADM Scott Gray visits Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    01.19.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    260123-N-CY569-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 21, 2026) - Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), visited Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) for a familiarization tour of the Navy’s most important naval installations in the Western Pacific, January 21, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo.)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 21:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996367
    VIRIN: 260123-N-CY569-1002
    Filename: DOD_111528982
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VADM Scott Gray visits Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAY
    CNFJ/CNRJ
    CNIC
    U.S. Navy

