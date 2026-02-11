260109-N-CY569-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 09, 2026) - This spot was created to raise awareness about the resources provided by Yokosuka's Fleet and Family Support Center. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2026 21:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996366
|VIRIN:
|260109-N-CY569-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111528981
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokosuka Fleet and Family Support Center Spot, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.