    USS John Finn Maritime Cooperative Activities

    JAPAN

    01.04.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    260205-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 5, 2026) - The Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG-113) Maritime Cooperative Activities, February 5, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo.)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 21:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 996364
    VIRIN: 260205-N-CY569-1001
    Filename: DOD_111528979
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn Maritime Cooperative Activities, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maritime Activity
    DDG-113
    U.S. Navy

