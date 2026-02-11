260205-N-CY569-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 5, 2026) - The Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG-113) Maritime Cooperative Activities, February 5, 2026. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo.)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2026 21:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|996364
|VIRIN:
|260205-N-CY569-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111528979
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Finn Maritime Cooperative Activities, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.