    Pacific in 60: February 13, 2026

    JAPAN

    02.11.2026

    Video by Airman Teresa Figueroa 

    Media Center - Japan

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In the Philippine Sea, U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted training operations during a simulated visit, board, search and seizure training. In Japan, U.S. Marines and Sailors on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participated in the Single Marines Program on-base cleanup event.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.17.2026 00:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 996363
    VIRIN: 260212-F-WV613-6725
    Filename: DOD_111528978
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific in 60: February 13, 2026, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iwakuni Air base
    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
    Philippines
    japan
    Pacific in 60

