In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In the Philippine Sea, U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducted training operations during a simulated visit, board, search and seizure training. In Japan, U.S. Marines and Sailors on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participated in the Single Marines Program on-base cleanup event.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2026 00:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|996363
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-WV613-6725
|Filename:
|DOD_111528978
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific in 60: February 13, 2026, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.