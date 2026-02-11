(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hill AFB Receives Next-Generation Reactor via C-17 Globemaster III

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kassandra Karel 

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    This video showcases a C-17 Globemaster III delivering a Valar Atomics Ward250 reactor to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 15, 2026. This initiative reinforces the base’s commitment to sustainable technological innovation and secures the Department of War’s efforts in nuclear mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kassandra Karel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996361
    VIRIN: 260215-F-YU151-1001
    Filename: DOD_111528900
    Length: 00:09:16
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB Receives Next-Generation Reactor via C-17 Globemaster III, by A1C Kassandra Karel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    energy
    nuclear reactor
    Technological Advancement
    Hill AFB
    C-17 GLOBEMASTER III CARGO AIRCRAFT

