Hill AFB Receives Next-Generation Reactor via C-17 Globemaster III

This video showcases a C-17 Globemaster III delivering a Valar Atomics Ward250 reactor to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 15, 2026. This initiative reinforces the base’s commitment to sustainable technological innovation and secures the Department of War’s efforts in nuclear mobility. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Kassandra Karel)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2026 19:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996361
|VIRIN:
|260215-F-YU151-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111528900
|Length:
|00:09:16
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
