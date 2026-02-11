Therapy Dogs and Good Vibes: JED Coffee and Dog Cuddles Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Camp Zama Red Cross brought coffee, consumables and a cute and cuddly canine to the Japan Engineer District for a “Coffee and Dog Cuddles” event, providing employees there with a refreshing pause in their workday while also elevating morale, sparking colleague interactions, and spreading happiness via the Red Cross’s animal visitation program.