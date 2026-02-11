Therapy Dogs and Good Vibes: JED Coffee and Dog Cuddles Event

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ZAMA, JAPAN

    02.16.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Camp Zama Red Cross brought coffee, consumables and a cute and cuddly canine to the Japan Engineer District for a “Coffee and Dog Cuddles” event, providing employees there with a refreshing pause in their workday while also elevating morale, sparking colleague interactions, and spreading happiness via the Red Cross’s animal visitation program.

    Date Taken: 02.16.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 19:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996360
    VIRIN: 260216-A-MS361-6768
    Filename: DOD_111528862
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: ZAMA, JP

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

